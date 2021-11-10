Pennfield Schools to hold classes virtually until Nov. 22

Calhoun County
Posted: / Updated:

PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Pennfield Schools in Calhoun County will be moving to virtual learning for nearly two weeks.

Starting Wednesday, all students in the district will move to distance learning. Students are expected to be back in class Monday, Nov. 22.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the district said parents would have to pick up their children due to a “staff shortage in transportation.”

It’s unclear if the staffing shortage is the reason behind the move to virtual learning.

Earlier this week, Newaygo Public Schools said it was closing for the rest of the week due to illnesses and an associated staffing shortage.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!