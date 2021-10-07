Pennfield High School temporarily switches to virtual learning

PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Pennfield High School has temporarily switched to virtual learning due to a large amount of absences.

Students will be learning virtually from Thursday, Oct. 7 to Friday, Oct. 15, because “a significant number” of both staff and students are absent because of quarantine, COVID-19 or another illness, Pennfield Schools said in a Facebook post.

Classes will continue as scheduled online, the school said, and students are expected to attend.

It said both sports and parent-teacher conferences will continue as scheduled.

On Monday, Oct. 18, the school will return to in-person learning.