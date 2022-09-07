MARSHALL, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a pedestrian was hit and killed in a crash in Marshall Wednesday morning.

The Marshall Police Department said the crash happened around 5:45 a.m. Monday at the intersection of W. Michigan Avenue and West Drive, east of I-69.

When officers arrived, the police department said they found a 36-year-old woman unresponsive in the road. The victim later died of her injuries, according to an MPD news release. Her name was not released.

The crash remains under investigation, but police said fog may have been a factor.