BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was killed in a shooting in Battle Creek.

The Battle Creek Police Department said shortly before midnight Tuesday it received reports of gunshots at Arbor Pointe Townhomes, located off Jackson Street W. near the intersection of N. 20th Street.

When officers arrived, the police department said they found a 17-year-old boy who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

It is unknown what led to the shooting or if anyone has been arrested.

Police did not release any additional information surrounding the shooting, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call BCPD at 269.966.3322 or 269.781.0911 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.