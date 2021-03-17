PD: Man stabbed, killed in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after a man was stabbed to death in Battle Creek Wednesday.

The Battle Creek Police Department said officers were called around 12:30 a.m. for report of a man lying in a driveway on Main Street near the intersection Cliff Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, the police department said they found 43-year-old Christopher Dykstra with a single stab wound to the chest and a knife nearby. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police interviewed an 18-year-old man who was nearby. Investigators believe the man, who has not been identified, may have acted in self-defense, according to BCPD.

The case remains under investigation as authorities await autopsy results.