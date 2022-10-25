BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Battle Creek early Tuesday morning.

The Battle Creek Police Department said officers were called around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday when neighbors heard gunshots near the area of Warren Street, north of Oak Hill Cemetery.

When police arrived, officers found a 36-year-old man lying in the yard of a home with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to a BCPD news release.

The victim’s name nor suspect information was released. It is unknown what led to the shooting.

Investigators do not believe the shooting is related to any other incident, the release said.

Battle Creek police are currently investigating the death of an 81-year-old woman as a homicide after she was found unresponsive on W. Fountain Street near Caroline Street Saturday. Detectives have not said how she died.

Anyone with information is asked to call BCPD at 269.966.3322 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.