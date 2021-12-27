PD: Man hit, killed by train in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Police believe a man was killed after he was hit by a train in Battle Creek over the weekend.

The Battle Creek Police Department said authorities were called Sunday for a report of a man who was not moving near the railroad tracks near the intersection of South Avenue and Dickman Road.

When officers arrived at the scene around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, they found the body of a 34-year-old man. Investigators believe the man was struck by a train sometime after 8 p.m. Saturday, according to a BCPD news release.

His name has not been released pending family notification.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch Authority at 269.781.0911 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.