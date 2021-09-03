Passing moped hit after head-on crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people, including a man driving a moped, were injured in a crash in Springfield early Friday morning.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called around 3:45 a.m. Friday for a report of a crash on Dickman Road near Helmer Road.

A pickup truck and minivan, both traveling opposite directions, hit head-on. The force of the crash caused one of the vehicles to hit a passing moped, according to the sheriff’s office.

Both the driver of the minivan, a 31-year-old woman, and truck, a 50-year-old man, had to be extricated and taken to the hospital. The driver of the moped, a 36-year-old man, was also hospitalized.

The sheriff’s office said all of their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Dickman Road was closed in both directions for more than an hour as authorities investigated and worked to clear the scene.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in the crash, according to CCSO.