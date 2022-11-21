BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — There is a partial 911 outage, Calhoun County officials say.

According to an alert sent out by Calhoun County around 5:45 p.m. Monday, the partial outage is statewide. In Calhoun County, if you need to call for emergency services, you should call 269.781.0912.

News 8 is working to find out if any other West Michigan counties have been effected. Officials in Kent County and Ottawa County say 911 calls are still working in those areas.

The outage comes a few days after the Federal Communications Commission updated rules that require service providers to notify 911 call centers of outages.

This is a developing story. News 8 will update as we learn more.