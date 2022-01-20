Parents and staff vote for masking at Pennfield Schools

PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Pennfield Schools Board of Education decided Monday that universal masking will be put into place at all Pennfield schools.

This most recent ruling comes after a poll was taken among staff, parents and guardians last Tuesday and Wednesday. A total of 1,041 votes were collected and 57.5% (599) of respondents said they wanted mandatory masking.

Previously, at the start of the school year, Pennfield Schools announced masks would not be required at any of their schools.

The mandatory masking will begin Monday, Jan. 24. All students and staff will have to wear a mask during school hours through Feb. 18. Masks will not be required for after school events like athletics or clubs, though they remain highly recommended.

If students do not have a mask, the school will have masks available. If students or staff are unable to wear a mask for medical reasons, they must present a doctor’s note to be exempt.