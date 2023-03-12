BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A person was injured in a Battle Creek house fire on Sunday.

It happened around 12 p.m. in the 100 block of Webber Street, near the intersection of Goguac Street and Capital Avenue. When firefighters arrived on scene, they were able to put the fire out and keep the damage contained in the kitchen, the Battle Creek Fire Department said in a release.

Fire officials say one person, who was injured trying to put the fire out before firefighters arrived, was brought to the hospital.

The total damage is estimated to be around $25,000.

It is not yet known what started the fire. The fire marshal is investigating.