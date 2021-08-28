One airlifted after tree falls on car near Albion

A person was airlifted to the hospital after a tree fell on a car near Albion Saturday. (courtesy Albion Department of Public Safety)

SHERIDAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 20-year-old was airlifted to the hospital after a tree fell on a car near Albion Saturday.

It happened around 11:45 a.m. on J Drive N near 28 Mile Road in Sheridan Township.

A car was driving west when a tree fell on it, trapping an Albion resident inside, the Albion Department of Public Safety said in Facebook post.

They were extricated and brought to the ADPS fire station. They were then airlifted by the U of M survival Flight, officials say.

Authorities say they appear to be in stable condition.