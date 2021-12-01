Officials to update investigation into Battle Creek bar shooting

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek officials will hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon about a shooting at a downtown club last week that left a man dead.

The press conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Battle Creek Police Department. News 8 will have a crew there and will have reports on air and online after information is released.

Police are expected to discuss the shooting early on Thanksgiving at the Cricket Club on W. Michigan Avenue that killed 29-year-old Xavier West. Police previously said that there was an altercation involving staff and customers. A employee ultimately fired two shots, both of which hit West. He died at the hospital.

On Monday, West’s family called for criminal charges against that bar employee, a security guard, arguing the guard had no cause to shoot West. They said security checked everyone for weapons before entering the club and also claimed the security guard went outside to get his gun before the shooting.

Authorities have so far not said whether the security guard will face charges.