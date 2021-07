BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Officials have identified the body of a man recovered from the Kalamazoo River.

Crews worked to recover a body in the Kalamazoo River in Battle Creek near Riverside Drive Sunday.

Battle Creek officials have now identified him as Luis Romero-Jimenez, 63.

Officials say it appears he was homeless and living in the Battle Creek area.

His family has been notified.

His death is still under investigation.