MARSHALL, Mich. (WOOD) — Officers are asking the public for help finding a missing Marshall woman.

According to the Marshall Police Department, 76-year-old Lorna Labelle-Steffey was last heard from early Sunday when she called her family from a gas station in Big Rapids. Her family is concerned because she suffers from dementia and is traveling without her cell phone.

She is believed to be driving a 2013 Nissan Z convertible with Michigan registration DTH1257.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 269.781.0911 or 911.