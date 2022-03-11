Officers looking for man who robbed Albion bank

ALBION, Mich. (WOOD) — Officers are asking the public to help find a man who robbed a bank in Albion Friday.

Around 12:30 p.m., officers with the Albion Department of Public Safety were sent to Huntington Bank on North Eaton Street for a reported robbery in progress.

Responding officers learned from bank employees that a man went into the bank and handed a teller a note demanding money. After he was given the money, he left. It is unclear how much money the man got away with.

The robber is described as a Black man who was wearing a black stocking hat, black face mask, black jacket, yellow hoodie, tan pants and tan boots.

No weapons were seen during the robbery, and no one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Calhoun County Dispatch at 269.781.0911, Detective Lazarus at 517.629.7854 or Silent Observer at 517.629.2700.