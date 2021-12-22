One dead after officer-involved shooting in Battle Creek

A video still shows the Battle Creek Police Department holding a press conference about the officer-involved shooting on Dec. 22, 2021. (courtesy BCPD)

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A high-speed chase ended with the driver being shot and killed in Battle Creek, police say.

Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, an officer with the Albion Department of Public Safety tried to pull over a driver for a vehicle without registration, a spokesperson for the Battle Creek Police Department said during a press conference.

The driver fled, and led police on a high-speed chase on westbound I-94, reaching speeds of 120 mph, police say. Other agencies joined in the chase and police attempted to use spike sticks to stop him.

The driver exited off of I-94 at Beadle Lake Road, shooting at officers as he drove.

He drove into Battle Creek, where BCPD helped with things like blocking off roads, but did not join in the pursuit.

A Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputy rammed the vehicle of the driver, which ended the pursuit.

The driver then took off running toward a neighborhood near Post-Franklin School, police say. They say the suspect tried to break into a nearby, occupied home.

A BCPD officer confronted the driver and told him multiple times to drop his weapon.

He refused, and turned toward the officer with his gun in hand, police say. The officer shot multiple times.

Officers immediately rendered aid, but the driver was pronounced dead on scene, police say.

Police did not release the name of the suspect, but described him as a white male.

No officers were hurt, BCPD says.