BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Though called for jury duty can be an annoying inconvenience, it is an important civic duty. People shirking it is becoming a serious problem in Calhoun County.

In the six trials since Calhoun County continued them in-person Feb. 28, an average of 40 people are summoned for jury duty and around eight of them are no-shows, court staff says.

One of those six trials had to be pushed back because of how many empty chairs there were in the jury room.

Circuit Court Judge John Hallacy said the no-show numbers are larger than pre-pandemic levels.

“We go through jurors rather quickly. When a number of people don’t show up, you can run out of jurors, which then delays process even further and delays the start of the trial,” Hallacy said.

Hallacy says the court understand the inconvenience and how it can take time from other obligations — which is why it urges those who are summoned to call if there is an issue, rather than causing a bigger one for the courts.

“Don’t no-show on us because that really puts us in a bind,” Hallacy said. “That’s an issue for the court. It really can put a monkey wrench in what we’re doing.”

Hallacy explained that jury service in Calhoun County is mandatory unless you are excused by a chief judge or a jury clerk. He added if you are summoned, don’t show up and then don’t appear for your show-cause hearing to explain your reasons, you may get a warrant for your arrest for contempt of court.