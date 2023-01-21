Fire broke out at a home on Jackson Street in Battle Creek on Jan. 21, 2023. (Courtesy Battle Creek Fire Department)

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Firefighters said homeowners were not inside a Battle Creek home when fire broke out Saturday evening.

Around 5:18 p.m., the Battle Creek Fire Department responded to a fire at a home on Jackson Street between Kendall Street and Cass Street. When they arrived, firefighters could see fire from the back of the house.

They found fire in the basement, first and second floors, firefighters said. They were able to put it out within 25 minutes.

No one was injured and the homeowners were not home at the time of the fire, the department said. It caused an estimated $100,000 worth of damage to the home and property.

It is not known what caused the fire, but the fire marshal is investigating.