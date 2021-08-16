Nik Wallenda to walk the tightrope at FireKeepers today

Firekeepers Casino Hotel will celebrate the new tower expansion during a big event open to the public on August 16, 2021. (Jordan Carson/WOOD TV8)

EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Daredevil Nik Wallenda, who famously spanned the Grand Canyon and Niagara Falls on a tightrope, will conquer FireKeepers Casino Hotel Monday.

Wallenda is helping FireKeepers celebrate the opening of its expansion, walking 400 feet on a tightrope 200 feet up in the air from its old tower to its new one.

“We are thrilled to welcome Nik Wallenda to FireKeepers, and can think of no better way to signify our moving forward than with his aerial adventure across our towers,” FireKeepers CEO Kathy George said in a statement.

Wallenda will make the walk at 5:45 p.m. You can head out in person to see it — there is no admission — or watch it streaming live on woodtv.com.

The new eight-story tower includes a 203-room hotel, more gaming space, a new Lobby Bar and a new site for the Nibi restaurant.

Wallenda has also crossed Times Square and, while blindfolded, traversed a tightrope between two Chicago towers.