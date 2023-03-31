BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Friday marked the beginning of New Holland Brewing Company’s long-awaited operations in Battle Creek.

The downtown location on Michigan Avenue marks the company’s third, joining Grand Rapids and Holland. With “Knickerbocker” being the nickname for the Grand Rapids spot, general manager Julica Funke says Battle Creek’s is to be determined, with it tentatively being “New Holland BC” for now.

“That’s something we actually have discussed,” Funke said. “I’m like, ‘Everybody has a cool name. What’s our cool name?'”

While their newest location is smaller in size than the other two, Funke says management capitalized on making the space as open, cozy and comfortable as possible with pocket doors and high tops. Customers who stop by to take it in will also have the option to try a beer they can only find at the Battle Creek location.

“We have… an amber ale exclusively for here that we did in collaboration with Battle Creek Unlimited,” Funke said. “It’s called ‘Fashionably Late’ for reasons that we all know.”

Inside New Holland Brewing in Battle Creek. (March 31, 2023)

Inside New Holland Brewing in Battle Creek. (March 31, 2023)

Inside New Holland Brewing in Battle Creek. (March 31, 2023)

Inside New Holland Brewing in Battle Creek. (March 31, 2023)

Inside New Holland Brewing in Battle Creek. (March 31, 2023)

Why the company chose Battle Creek, Funke says, centered around their belief of wanting to improve and be a catalyst for communities. The grand opening is an even bigger deal to Funke, who’s called the city home for the last 20 years.

“All the people that I’ve known throughout my career in Battle Creek are behind me,” Funke said. “They have been coming in throughout the soft open, and saying how awesome this place is and how proud they are to know that this is their place too.”

New Holland BC is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays.