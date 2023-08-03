MARSHALL, Mich. (WOOD) — The Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch Authority has a new emotional support dog.

Hope is a 1-year-old Goldendoodle. She is still in training, but she is almost done with the certification process, according to a Thursday release. Hope will take her final test to become a facility dog in the upcoming weeks.

Hope the Goldendoodle will offer emotional support to Calhoun County dispatch. (Courtesy CCCDA)

Right now, she can obey commands like “sit,” “stay,” “down,” “heel,” “leave it” and even “cuddle,” dispatch said.

Hope comes from an organization called Canines For Change, which trains dogs to provide support at places like hospitals, schools and nursing homes.

Working at a dispatch center is a high-stress job, and telecommunicators can encounter traumatic situation, according to CCCDA Executive Director Michael Armitage.

“There is evidence in other 911 centers that having a facility dog assists with this emotional stress by creating a calm and welcoming environment for our staff,” he said in a statement.