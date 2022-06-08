BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A popular festival to celebrate all things cereal returns to Battle Creek on Saturday.

The National Cereal Festival takes place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on June 11. The event includes the world’s largest breakfast table, with free cereal for everyone.

The event highlights Battle Creek’s heritage as the birthplace of the cereal industry. It’s been around for 50 years and returns to downtown Battle Creek for the first time since 2019.

There are plenty of children’s activities, along with live music at Festival Markey Square.

There will not be a parade this year.

For more information, go to kelloggarena.com.

