COLDWATER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police are looking for stolen guns they believe may be in the Battle Creek area.

Troopers say the theft happened in the 100 block of N. Behnke Road in Coldwater Township, about 13 miles north of the Michigan-Indiana state line.

MSP says multiple guns were taken during the late night hours of June 7. It’s unclear why they believe the stolen weapons may be in the Battle Creek area.

Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to contact the MSP Marshall Post at 269.558.0500.