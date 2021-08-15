MSP looking for missing, vulnerable Calhoun County man

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are asking for help in finding a missing Calhoun County man who may be in danger.

Ernest “Ernie” Swafford, 69, was last seen Saturday night. He lives in the area of 1000 24 Miles Road and T Drive near Clarendon Township, Michigan State Police said.

Swafford is blind, has cerebral palsy and has difficulty walking, according to MSP.

If anyone has information on Swafford’s whereabouts, please call 911, the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269.558.0500 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.