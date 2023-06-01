TEKONSHA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for two suspects who broke into three marijuana dispensaries, including one in Calhoun County.

Michigan State Police said it’s investigating a break-in that happened around 3:30 a.m. May 25 at the Aim High Meds located at the intersection of M-60 and Old 27 S in Tekonsha Township, south of Marshall.

State police said both suspects wore masks covering their noses and mouths. They were seen driving a newer dark-colored Ram pickup truck.

One suspect was described as thin and last seen wearing jeans and a dark zip-up hoodie. The other was described as heavyset and last seen wearing light-colored jeans and a light-colored zip-up hood with a white symbol on the left side of the chest.

State police said the suspects also matched the description of two other dispensary break-ins in Coldwater and Jackson County’s Pulaski Township on May 25.

Anyone with information is asked to call MSP Marshall Post at 269.558.0500 to reference incident number 54-2700-23.