A surveillance photos shows a suspect vehicle involved in the theft of an excavator in Calhoun County. (Michigan State Police)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A mini-excavator was stolen in Calhoun County Sunday, troopers say.

It happened around 7 p.m. at a construction site at the I-94 and I-69 interchange, according to Michigan State Police.

The suspect was last seen heading north on Old 27 Highway in a black RAM crew-cab pickup truck that is relatively new and was pulling a black equipment hauler flatbed gooseneck trailer, MSP said in a Wednesday release.

MSP said the mini-excavator is a yellow 2017 CAT 303.5 with rubber tracks and a small front bucket.

Anyone with information is asked to call MSP Marshall Post at 269.558.0500, extension 4385, and reference incident number 54-3468-23.