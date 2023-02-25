MARENGO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person is dead and a man was arrested for drunk driving after a crash that happened Saturday morning near Marshall, troopers said.

Around 7 a.m., a 37-year-old Portage man was headed west on I-94 when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a tree near 23 Mile Road. His 30-year-old passenger died of her injuries while being taken to the hospital, according to Michigan State Police.

Troopers identified her as Evangelina Alvarez of Kalamazoo.

The driver, who only had minor injuries, was arrested for drunk driving causing death, tampering with evidence and obstruction of justice, according to MSP. He was booked into the Calhoun County Jail. His name will not be released until he is formally charged.

Troopers say the driver was wearing a seatbelt but the passenger was not. MSP is investigating the crash.