FREDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police troopers are looking for a Wagyu calf that was stolen in Fredonia Township last week.

On Tuesday, troopers were sent to the area of 13 Mile Road and H-Drive South for a reported missing Wagyu calf.

MSP says the calf went missing between 10 p.m. on May 15 and 7:30 a.m. on May 16.

According to a 2021 Business Insider article, Wagyu cows can sell for as much as $30,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the MSP Marshall Post at 269.558.0500.