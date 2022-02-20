MSP looking for suspect in Homer gas station thefts

Surveillance video still images of the suspect in two Homer Shell gas station thefts. (Courtesy of the Michigan State Police)

HOMER, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police is asking for the public’s help finding a suspect in two shoplifting incidents that took place in Homer.

According to MSP, the incidents happened around noon on Saturday and around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday at the Shell gas station in Homer.

Surveillance video shows the suspect stealing alcoholic beverages from the store during both incidents, MSP said.

Troopers say the suspect appears to be a white male in his late teens or early twenties. He was wearing a gray hooded jacket, black shirt, black or dark gray pants and plain black calf length rubber boots during both incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269.781.0500 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.