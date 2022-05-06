ATHENS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are looking for a missing man from Athens Township.

William Ray Gillaspie, 53, was last seen Wednesday around 4 a.m., Michigan State Police said in a Friday release.

Police say he left from his Birchwood Estates home in Athens Township in his truck, a 2010 maroon Dodge Ram truck with rust on the bottom and Michigan license plate EDK7412.

“Gillaspie has had serious issues with ‘crack’ for years and the family is worried his disappearance is related to his connections to drug dealers, although there is no evidence of that at this time,” MSP said in the release.

Police did not provide a photo of him but described Gillaspie as a white man standing at 5’10”, who weighs around 230 pounds with grey and brown hair and green/blue eyes. It is not known what he was wearing when he left.

Anyone with information on where he or his truck is should call 911 or the MSP Marshall Post at 269.558.0500.