SHERIDAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating a breaking and entering that happened near Albion.

It happened in the 2800 block of Calhoun Road in Sheridan Township sometime between May 28 and June 5, Michigan State Police said in a release.

Multiple items were stolen, including a white single axle utility trailer, a red 22-ton Huskee log splitter and a black minifridge.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MSP at 269.558.0500 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.