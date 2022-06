ALBION, Mich. (WOOD) — There was an officer-involved shooting in Albion Wednesday, police say.

It involved an Albion Department of Public Safety officer, Michigan State Police said in a tweet sent at 9:15 p.m.

A MSP incident response team is on scene, MSP said.

“IRT detectives responded after they were requested to investigate,” it said.

It is not yet known what led up to the shooting or if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story. News 8 will update as we learn more.