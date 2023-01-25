Authorities investigating a deadly crash on I-94 in Emmett Township on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (Michigan State Police via Twitter)

EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police said troopers are investigating a deadly crash on I-94 near Battle Creek Wednesday morning.

In a tweet, state police said the deadly crash happened on eastbound I-94 near Beadle Lake Road in Emmett Township, southeast of Battle Creek.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the eastbound I-94 ramp from Beadle Lake Road is closed. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route as authorities investigate and work to clear the scene.

It’s unknown how many vehicles were involved or what led to the crash.

