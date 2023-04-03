A courtesy photo of the wrong-way driver’s truck after a deadly crash near Marshall on Monday, April 3, 2023. (Michigan State Police)

MARENGO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say three people, including a 4-year-old girl, were killed and four others were injured in a wrong-way crash near Marshall.

Michigan State Police said the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday in the westbound lanes of I-94 near 22 1/2 Mile Road in Marengo Township.

Investigators said a Ford pickup truck was heading eastbound in the westbound lanes when it struck a minivan head-on.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 42-year-old Massachusetts man, was pronounced dead at the scene. It’s unknown if he was wearing a seatbelt, according to MSP.

A courtesy photo of the minivan after a wrong-way crash in Marengo Township on Monday, April 3, 2023. (Michigan State Police)

The driver of the minivan, a 46-year-old Indiana man, and a 4-year-old girl died at the scene. Four other passengers — one adult and three children — were to taken to the hospital with injuries that state police said were not considered life-threatening.

MSP said both adults in the minivan were wearing seatbelts, but three children were not in child safety seats or wearing seatbelts.

The highway was closed for around five hours while MSP investigated and worked to clear the scene. It has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation. It’s unknown if drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash, according to MSP.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MSP Marshall Post at 269.558.0500.