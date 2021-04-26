MSP: 2 arrested after chase, crash near Marshall

MARENGO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two suspects were arrested after leading state police on a chase and then crashing near Marshall.

Michigan State Police said it started when troopers were called around 1:30 p.m. Saturday after it was discovered multiple sheds had been broken into on O Drive between 21 Mile and 23 Mile roads in Lee Township, northeast of Marshall. The suspects were able to get away with tools, construction equipment and fuel.

After troopers left the scene, the suspects returned to the area but were confronted by the homeowner and drove away. Troopers found the suspects driving on eastbound I-94 then tried to pull the vehicle over. The driver didn’t stop, got off the highway at the 22 1/2 Mile Road exit, ran the stop sign and crashed into a ditch. The driver and passenger tried to run away into a nearby muddy field. After a short chase, both were taken into custody, according to an MSP news release.

Investigators discovered the vehicle, a Chevy pickup truck, was reported stolen from Eaton County.

The driver, a 23-year-old Springfield man, was charged with breaking and entering, receiving and concealing stolen property, resisting and obstructing police officer, fleeing and eluding and violating parole.

The passenger, an 18-year-old Battle Creek, was charged with breaking and entering, receiving and concealing stolen property and resisting and obstructing police.

State police said additional chargers are being sought for both men. Their names were not released pending arraignment.