LEROY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 93-year-old man died Tuesday after a crash between a semitruck and a pickup truck, troopers say.

It happened at M-66 and H Drive South in Leroy Township, according to a Wednesday release from Michigan State Police.

MSP said the driver of the pickup truck pulled in front of the semi, causing a head-on crash.

The pickup truck’s driver, 93-year-old Marion West, was taken to the hospital in critical condition, troopers said.

West died there of his injuries, according to MSP.

Troopers are investigating. They do not believe speed, alcohol or drugs were involved.