EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash near Battle Creek Monday morning.

It happened around 8:50 a.m. on E. Columbia Avenue near Inn Road in Emmett Township. A 20-year-old motorcyclist from Battle Creek was eastbound on E Columbia Avenue when he hit the driver’s side of a northbound SUV that was turning left from a business, the Emmett Township Department of Public Safety said in a release.

The motorcyclist, identified by police as Brett Muller, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver, a 31-year-old woman from Battle Creek, was not injured, police say.

E. Columbia Avenue was closed for several hours as police investigated. Officers believe speed was a significant factor.

The crash remains under investigation.

— News 8’s Rachel Van Gilder contributed to this report.