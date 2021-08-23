Motorcyclist killed in Calhoun County crash Saturday

HOMER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Calhoun County Saturday night.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called around 8:30 p.m. Saturday to a crash involving a motorcycle on M-99 in Homer Township, south of Albion.

A 65-year-old Litchfield man was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s unknown what led to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation, but the sheriff’s office said speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

Anyone with information or video of the crash should call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269.781.0880 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.