Motorcyclist in critical condition after Springfield crash

Calhoun County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
generic calhoun county sheriff's office_55205

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash in Springfield Wednesday.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Dickman Road and 20th Street.

Investigators say the motorcyclist was trying to turn southbound on 20th Street when he didn’t yield to oncoming traffic and was struck by a sedan.

The motorcyclist, a 37-year-old Battle Creek man, was taken to the hospital and remains in critical condition. The driver of the sedan, an 18-year-old Battle Creek woman, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to CCSO.

The sheriff’s office said alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!