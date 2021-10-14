Motorcyclist in critical condition after Springfield crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash in Springfield Wednesday.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Dickman Road and 20th Street.

Investigators say the motorcyclist was trying to turn southbound on 20th Street when he didn’t yield to oncoming traffic and was struck by a sedan.

The motorcyclist, a 37-year-old Battle Creek man, was taken to the hospital and remains in critical condition. The driver of the sedan, an 18-year-old Battle Creek woman, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to CCSO.

The sheriff’s office said alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.