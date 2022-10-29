A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Marshall Township on Oct. 29, 2022. (Courtesy of the Michigan State Police)

MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist was killed in a Saturday morning crash in Marshall Township.

Around 7:40 a.m., troopers from the Michigan State Police were sent to Michigan Avenue near 13 Mile Road for a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle hauler.

Responding troopers learned that a semi-dump trailer, driven by a 64-year-old Vicksburg man, was heading east on Michigan and made a left turn into a private drive. After turning, part of the tail end was still in the roadway. A 3/4 ton pick-up vehicle hauler pulling a trailer with three vehicles was heading west, crashed into the trailer’s back end and rolled onto its side.

Traffic was beginning to stop due to the crash when an eastbound motorcycle, driven by a 51-year-old Battle Creek man, attempted to pass the slowed traffic in the no-passing zone. The motorcycle crashed into the flipped vehicle hauler, MSP said.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where he died, MSP said. His name has not been released.

MSP said it’s unclear if the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet or if the other drivers were wearing seatbelts. It’s unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.