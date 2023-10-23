BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A 23-year-old missing woman was found and a 44-year-old man was arrested in Battle Creek on Friday, police say.

The Battle Creek Police Department said that it was contacted by the Kalamazoo Township Police Department last week about a missing woman. Police believed she was in danger and with a man she had a history of domestic violence with.

On Friday, officers found the man and woman in an apartment complex on the east side of the city, the police department said.

The woman was not hurt.

There were several arrest warrants out for the man from other law enforcement agencies. When officers arrested him, they discovered that he had two guns in his possession.

The police department said it will be submitting for charges on two counts of carrying a concealed weapon.