SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WOOD) — A minor was taken into custody after witnesses told dispatch he was firing at street signs near Battle Creek.

Around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office responded to Avenue A near Royal Road in Springfield for reports of a person with a gun. Dispatch was told the person had been walking around shooting at street signs. A large apartment complex, houses and an elementary school are all located there.

Deputies searched the area and found a person in the parking lot of Valley View Elementary School who matched the description. The sheriff’s office described the person as a juvenile but did not provide an age. He had a firearm hidden in his waistband under his shirt, deputies said.

He was taken into custody and was booked into the Calhoun County Youth Center. The weapon was seized and placed into evidence for investigation, according to deputies.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269.781.0880 or Silent Observer at 269.781.9700.