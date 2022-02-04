Michigan’s top court rules for ACLU in jail records dispute

Calhoun County

by: The Associated Press

A courtesy photo of Jilmar Ramos-Gomez.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union has won a decision at the Michigan Supreme Court in a dispute over jail records related to the detention of a Marine veteran in 2018.

Calhoun County has refused to release records, claiming they can be withheld because the jail was holding a man who was arrested by federal immigration officers. But the Supreme Court says a federal regulation restricting information doesn’t trump the terms of Michigan’s open records law.

The arrest of Jilmar Ramos-Gomez by federal authorities was a major mistake. The U.S. citizen was a lance corporal in the Marines and received awards for service in Afghanistan.

The ACLU is seeking medical records, audio and video from Ramos-Gomez’ time at the Calhoun County jail.

