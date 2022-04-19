GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — John Bizon, a Republican from Battle Creek, will not seek reelection to the state Senate, according to multiple sources in Lansing.

Bizon was sentenced in March to one year of probation for inappropriately touching a nurse in 2021. He pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery after a nurse practitioner said he squeezed her waist with a cupping motion and got angry when she refused to prescribe a medication he wanted during his appointment.

Bizon served in the state House of Representatives for four years before his election to the state Senate in 2018. He is an ear, nose and throat doctor who has been in medical practice for more than 40 years and is past president of the Michigan State Medical Society, according to his state Senate profile.

Bizon was facing a primary challenge from Republican state Rep. Thomas Albert from Lowell. Ryan Mancinelli from Alto is also running in the Republican primary.