MARSHALL, Mich. (WOOD) — An awards show taking place in Marshall will recognize some Michigan-based music and film talent.

The Michigan Music Video Awards is happening at Marshall’s Franke Center for the Arts next month. The awards are now in their second year.

News 8 spoke with the center’s executive director Jacob Gates about the event. Gates said everyone at the center knew there were a lot of phenomenal performers in Michigan and they discovered there were a lot of wonderful music videos made by great filmmakers as well.

The categories include Rock, Pop, Indie, R&B/Hip-Hop, Animation, and Viewer’s Choice, in which everyone in attendance gets to pick their favorite.

There will also be four live musical acts performing: Phabies, Lokella, Josiah C. Baker and Kait Rose.

The awards will take place Saturday, April 8 at 8 p.m. To find more information and to buy tickets, go to thefranke.org.

