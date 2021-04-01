Michigan cannabis company expanding around Marshall

MARSHALL, Mich. (WOOD) — A Michigan-based cannabis company is expanding in the Marshall area.

Common Citizen is hiring for more than 50 different positions, it said in a Thursday release, including positions at its administrative offices and greenhouse in Marshall and at its Battle Creek location. The company is looking to fill positions across a number of different roles, including sales, marketing, accounting, supply chain and cultivation.

The company produces and sells products for recreational and medical use.

Those who would like to learn more and apply can do so on their website.