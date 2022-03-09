MI man pleads guilty after child porn tip from Australia

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Battle Creek man has pleaded guilty to producing and sharing child porn in a case that was discovered by police in Australia.

Westley James Keyes, 39, pleaded guilty on Monday to sexual exploitation of a minor.

Keyes could face up to 30 years in jail with supervised release of up to life. Keyes could also face fines of up to $305,100, according to the plea agreement. He must register as a sex offender.

In 2020, the Queensland Police Service in Australia found over 55 images shared by a username associated with Keyes on a dark web child exploitation chat site in 2020, according to federal court documents. The metadata on the photos told police that the photos had been taken in Battle Creek.

Queensland police notified the Homeland Security Investigations unit in Grand Rapids. Federal agents say Keyes took photos of two girls, a teenager and child between the age of 2 and 4. Along with images, explicit and abusive chat messages from the username associated with Keyes were found on various dark web boards, authorities say.

Both the girls were interviewed by authorities and confirmed that Keyes had taken inappropriate photos of them, court documents show.