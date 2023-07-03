GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Marshall woman has been sentenced after she admitted to making threats against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office announced Monday that Tabitha Davis was ordered to serve four months of probation and a suspended sentence of 20 days in jail for “threatening violence” against the governor. Davis, 33, pled guilty to the crime of malicious use of telecommunications services.

Davis sent the threat through Gov. Whitmer’s constituent services website, according to a press release from the attorney general. Davis admitted to sending the message but initially claimed that the threat was considered “protected speech.”

“Threatening public officials with violence for doing their jobs cannot stand,” Nessel said in a statement. “This conduct constitutes terrorism and my Hate Crimes and Domestic Terrorism Unit is uniquely qualified to prosecute these crimes and hold accountable those who commit them.”

Davis has been ordered to complete recommended mental health treatment and a substance abuse evaluation along with her sentence.