MARSHALL, Mich. (WOOD) — The proposed Ford electric vehicle battery plant is one step closer to becoming a reality.

Monday night, a proposed land transfer for the site of the future plant was on the agendas for board members in both Marshall Township and the city of Marshall.

For the battery plant to become a reality, Marshall Township needs to transfer four groups of land to the city of Marshall. The first group was already transferred to the city and Marshall voted to receive the land transfer for group No. 2 Monday night.

In Marshall Township, board members voted on whether to send group No. 3 to the city. That land is in the mostly-vacant Michigan Avenue and 13 Mile Road area.

During public comment, those in favor of bringing the plant to the area, including local and state economic groups, say it’ll help bolster jobs and revenue.

“Lifelong resident. I feel that the battery plant, the high technology that we have in this plant will help position us in southwest Michigan to be a supplier in this rapidly growing industry,” said Marshall resident Tim Hicks.

“The Blue Oval Park will make Marshall a magnet for billions of dollars in new capital investment, and that will help fund road improvements and infrastructure projects,” added Joe Michilizzi, with UA Local 333 Plumbers, Pipefitters, HVAC Mechanics union.

Those against argued there were environmental concerns with byproducts and runoff from the plant, claiming Ford has a reputation with creating superfund sites.

“I do not object to the building of a battery plant. I object to you building it here on this river. I would gladly support it on any other property that is appropriate within Marshall Township or Calhoun County. But not this place,” said Michigan State University chemistry professor and Marshall resident Vicky McGuffin.

“Wherever Ford goes, they create and leave a mess. You’ve got to think about that. What’s going to happen out here?” said Marshall Township resident Mick Woods.

Marshall Township board approved the land transfer 4-1, with Supervisor Dave Bosserd being the lone “no” vote.

He said there needs to be a township town hall where Ford and participating state agencies like the Michigan Economic Development Corporation need to answer questions from concerned residents, including those living near the site.

Meanwhile, Marshall City Council unanimously approved receiving the land transfer for group No. 2.

It is not clear when the city plans to approve the group No. 3 land transfer or when the township will put a land transfer for the fourth and final group of property on its agenda.